Northwest Health begins COVID-19 rapid testing

Patients will be tested using the Abbott ID NOW test, which can produce results in less than 15 minutes.

Posted: Apr 21, 2020
Updated: Apr 21, 2020 12:49 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Northwest Health Services announced Tuesday it will begin offering rapid testing for COVID-19 at the South Side Health Center

Patients will be tested using the Abbott ID NOW test, which can produce results in less than 15 minutes. The test received an emergency use authorization by the U.S Food and Drug Administration late last month.

Northwest received the testing machine through a partnership with the Andrew County Health Department.

"The test machine and cartridges provided through the health department will help us quickly diagnose COVID illness, saving valuable time during these trying times," Northwest Health Services Interim CEO Rodney Hummer said.

The test began shipping to urgent care clinics and doctors offices on April 1. The test was previously reserved for for use on healthcare workers, first responders, EMS, police officers and public health employees.

