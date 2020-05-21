Clear
Northwest Health conducted coronavirus testing for homeless population

Local COVID-19 testing expanded to St. Joseph's homeless population Wednesday. Northwest Health officials took their mobile unit downtown and administered 50 tests.

Posted: May 21, 2020 11:08 AM
Updated: May 21, 2020 11:13 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

Though publicized through the media, Northwest staff said they weren't sure how many would show up because the homeless population often doesn't have much access to newspapers or television, but they say testing this vulnerable population is vital.

"This community tends to be very high risk because they live in group settings and they don't have access to the water and soap and hygiene that a lot of other people have," Eva Cook from Northwest Health Services said.

Northwest Health plans to continue a regular schedule of COVID-19 testing for the homeless community.

They say they will have their mobile unit parked at their downtown clinic every Wednesday for the foreseeable future administering tests from 9AM until noon.

Cloudy skies continue for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and will continue to be the normal for most of Wednesday and Thursday. We will continue to have a north to northeasterly wind and mostly to partly cloudy skies through Wednesday and Thursday.
