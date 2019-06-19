Clear

Northwest Health holding free flood relief drives

From now through the end of July, Northwest Health Services will be passing out medical supplies and toiletries all for free.

(ROSENDALE, Mo.)- Northwest Health Services is stepping in to help those affected by the recent floods.

From now through the end of July, Northwest Health will be passing out medical supplies and toiletries all for free. Items include first-aid kits, soap, bug repellent and toothpaste.

This has been made possible with a partnership with Direct Relief.

There will be stops in Buchanan, Andrew, Atchison and Holt counties.

The staff say they are glad they can help out their community during a very difficult time.

"This is amazing. You feel so horrible when you see houses where there is nothing left. It's a total loss," said Jacob Parks L.P.N. of Northwest Health Services. "Any little thing we can do to help our community, we feel very blessed to be able to do that."

Northwest Health will be holding the drive Thursday at their Mound City Clinic from 10 a.m. to noon. Then they will be at the Trails End Truck Stop in Rock Port from 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information you can call (816) 596-4006 or you can visit the Northwest Health Services Facebook page.

