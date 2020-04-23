Northwest Health is working to expand coronavirus testing

Clear
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Widespread testing is what health experts say must be in place before the U.S. economy can be reopened.

Northwest Health is working to expand testing by providing a new test at the South Side clinic that can process COVID-19 results in as little as 15 minutes.

In Missouri, about 15 locations received an Abbott ID testing machine that can process tests inside clinics and doctors offices.

Traditional testing requires a lab to process the results that could take up to seven to nine days to receive results. 

With the new testing promise, like all rolled out in this pandemic, has promise and major limits. Currently the clinic only has enough tests for 48 people.

It is also reserved for healthcare workers and first responders with symptoms or direct exposure. Additionally, Cleveland Clinic researchers are warning that these tests are not reliable as others and produce false negatives between 14 to 15 percent of the time.

State officials are continuing to evaluate this testing method in the State Public Health Laboratory but say they still have confidence in the test to do what they want it to do. 

