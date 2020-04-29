Northwest Health refines process for mass testing at Triumph Foods

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Over a thousand workers at St. Joseph's Triumph Foods have been tested for the coronavirus.

Official word is that 500 more employees were tested Tuesday after 600 were tested Monday.

Triumph remains open and the employees outside, are lined up waiting for a COVID-19 test.

"I think what we are doing here is ahead of the curve and I think it's very proactive for Triumph to be doing this,” Dr. Francisco Aleman of Northwest Health Services said. “This is an excellent operation that we are doing here because this is the best way to capture as many people as possible, as early as possible.”

As of Saturday, Northwest Health had tested less than 205 people total; and by Monday they needed a plan to 10 times as many just at Triumph Foods, and do it in one week.

"You can see the cones are all distanced about eight feet apart so as they wait in line they are maintaining social distancing which is best practice and we have line monitors to increase efficiency and flow and as we see them come in we can immediately put them into to the next available slot," Rodney Hummer, Interim CEO, Northwest Health Services said.

There have been bumps along the road.

“We had kind of a debrief last night at 4:30, we talked to the team about the kind of lessons learned,” Hummer said. “What didn’t work, what didn work.”

Tuesday they implemented changes to signs and processes that have already cut down time to test each worker.

“For instance we moved the cones by the front of the entrance a foot and added a little exit sign and that decreased our cycle times just by moving a cone one foot,” Hummer said.

In addition to the process, information changes weekly. Like the CDC's new guidelines for COVID-19 symptoms.

"We used to think that loss of smell was a minority symptom but now it’s been present in quite a few patients,” Aleman said. "The symptoms have changed and they updated that recently so that changes how we evaluate people for testing."

While the Northwest crew needed to be trained and updated for testing generally that's completely different than what is going on at Triumph.

Testing at the plant is for workers with or without symptoms.

“I always tell people if I tell you something yesterday, it could be wrong today and there's new information we need to adapt to quickly," Aleman said.

When it rains it pours.”As you can see the flow is going smoothly and well. Steve Groshong with EMS, he's my eyes in the sky and watching the weather for me with the National Weather Service and he's saying in about three hours we've got a potential storm front that could be moving in so he's got me on speed dial to monitor that so if bad weather does come in we have a plan,” Hummer said.

Despite all that Northwest Health is trucking along, flying by its goal of testing 500-600 people a day.

“And today is better than yesterday," Aleman said.

Results are still expected to take at least 24 to 48 hours to get back from the labs. Once officials finally know how widespread the virus is, that will alter how they will contain it.