Northwest Health treatment programs get $1 million for addiction fight

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Northwest Health gets a $1 million grant to fight and treat drug abuse in rural counties in northwest Missouri.

The non-profit has been awarded $1 million over the next three years to treat and deliver substance and opioid use disorders in its rural service area communities in Atchison, Holt, Nodaway, Grundy, and Livingston counties.

The funding comes from the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Federal Office of Rural Health Policy, which awarded more than $101 million in grants to organizations in 42 states through both the Rural Communities Opioid Response-Implementation Program and the Opioid-Impacted Family Support Program.

Northwest Health Services is one of three organizations in Missouri to receive funding through the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program.

The federal program was established to reduce the morbidity and mortality of substance abuse by enhancing rural residents’ ability to access treatment, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HRSA).

Drug overdoses involving opioids killed 1,132 Missourians in 2018 up from 952 deaths in 2017, according to data from the National Institutes of Health.

Over the past year, Northwest Health has been working with county health departments, Fairfax Hospital, Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville, St. Luke’s - Hedrick and Wright Memorial, EMS, county sheriff’s offices, and police departments to learn about the needs in the rural northwest region.

“This is another opportunity for the organization to work collaboratively in the community to address the opioid issue that is plaguing our communities across Northwest Missouri, said Terry Petersen, Director of Behavioral Health and the Medication Assisted Treatment Program at Northwest Health, in a news release Tuesday.