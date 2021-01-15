Northwest Missouri Congressman Sam Graves votes against impeaching President Trump

(WASHINGTON, D.C.) The U.S. House of Representatives made history Wednesday by impeaching President Trump for a second time.

The vote to impeach was 232 to 197. But unlike the first time 10 Republicans broke from their party to join Democrats to impeach the president.

"It makes absolutely no sense to me," said U.S. Rep. Sam Graves. Graves, who represents Missouri's 6th Congressional District, was among six Missouri Republican lawmakers who voted against impeaching President Trump.

"Speaker Pelosi decided to spend millions of taxpayer dollars on this snap impeachment process. And it isn't even going to be finished until after Trump has left office. the Senate isn't going to be able to take it up. He's gone inside of six days now. And so what's the point," Rep. Graves said.

In an interview after the vote, Graves said he's not worried about what his vote may mean for his political future. He's more concerned with what lies ahead for the people in northwest Missouri.

"Listen, people in north Missouri, what they're interested in is getting something done about this pandemic, getting the country open, again, because we're seeing small businesses that are dropping every single day," Graves said. "And yet Congress is spending money on an impeachment process that won't even be completed until he's out of office. The issue is going to take care of itself anyway. So do I worry about it politically? Not at all."

Graves believes extreme members on both sides of the aisle are keeping the country from moving forward.

"There's the way we used to do things, and we've got to get rid of all of this anger back and forth and get back to doing the people's work and just working together," Graves said. "That's where the majority of members of Congress lie, it's in the middle."

Graves feels a compromise is not only need between lawmakers, but Americans.

"This is a very tough time and our country has suffered a lot as a result. But we'll get through this. We just need everything to calm down and everybody to calm down and let's just start working on those issues important to people."