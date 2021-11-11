Northwest Missouri State University honoring Veterans Day with public event

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Veterans are honored every year on Veterans Day, and now the community at Northwest Missouri State University has a unique way of tying the Pearl Harbor attack to local veterans.

The Valk Center on campus is home to the University Veterans Commons.

It is a museum-style exhibit about what happened on December 7, 1941.

The new addition to the exhibit was made by senior history major Koffi Lewis in Maryville.

"I was able to find a lot of it through the old college newspapers from here and just researching and really dive deep into that," Lewis said.

Lewis had help from his Associate Professor of History Doctor Elyssa Ford, and University Archivist, Jessica Vest.

The display commemorates the 80th anniversary of the attack and shows the tie to veterans from Northwest Missouri.

"Of course it's great for the community too because they get to learn about all of this really interesting history and background that the university has connected from these displays to the military and different wars and involvements from the country," Dr. Ford said.

"I wanted to show how a small community can play a part into a much bigger event. Like this world war, this is global. But people actually from Maryville and from the college were there and were affected by this," Lewis said.

The university veterans day event is free and open to the public from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Carl and Cheryl Hughes Fieldhouse on campus. The exhibit at the Veterans Commons is inside the Valk Center on campus and is welcome to visitors.