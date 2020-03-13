Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Northwest Missouri State University moves to online classes in the wake of coronavirus threat

The university is encouraging students to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted: Mar 13, 2020 7:23 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University is taking precaution to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus on campus.

University officials announced on Friday that it will move to online classes beginning Monday, March 23.

All student organization and events on campus have also been canceled through April 5.

The university is encouraging students to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students may return to campus on Saturday to pick up laptops, textbooks and other belongings.

Students who have traveled internationally or are showing signs of COVID-19 should not return to campus and self-quarantine for 14 days, according to the university. 

There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus on campus. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 36°
Mostly cloudy skies to end the week across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri and with the cloudy skies around we struggled to warm up. The clouds have moved back into the area as another disturbance will be making its way towards us giving us a chance for rain late tonight and tomorrow morning. A mixture of rain and snow is possible as we head into Saturday morning and afternoon. Some accumulation of snow is possible north of St. Joseph and the best chance near the Iowa border.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories