Northwest Missouri State University moves to online classes in the wake of coronavirus threat

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University is taking precaution to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus on campus.

University officials announced on Friday that it will move to online classes beginning Monday, March 23.

All student organization and events on campus have also been canceled through April 5.

The university is encouraging students to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students may return to campus on Saturday to pick up laptops, textbooks and other belongings.

Students who have traveled internationally or are showing signs of COVID-19 should not return to campus and self-quarantine for 14 days, according to the university.

There are currently no confirmed cases of coronavirus on campus.