Northwest Missouri State University offering $20,000 in incentives for vaccinated students

(MARYVILLE, Mo) Northwest Missouri State University is awarding its students who get vaccinated $20,000 worth of incentives.

"Like who doesn't want free money, free food, or whatever else they're offering," said Northwest Junior, Kaylin Byland.

"We believe that we are going to be able to help people protect their own health, the health of those they love, and protect the kind of traditional college experience that all of us want to have this fall," said the Assistant Vice President for Health and Well Being at Northwest Missouri State University, Chris Dawe.

With students returning to campus in August, and the rise of COVID cases in Missouri.

Campus officials believe that this was a good time to come out with the vaccine raffle, and students say they have already started entering into the drawing.

"A few of my Northwest friends and I have actually talked about this and they have said they have already entered their names into the system on getting these prizes or scholarships," said Byland.

Some of the prizes Northwest is offering include; 1 $5,000 scholarship, 4 $2,500 scholarships, and even money for food and books.

"I was obviously pretty excited cause there are these huge scholarship opportunities for not only just like 1 person but for many people," said Byland.

Northwest will have three drawing in the Fall, August 1st, August 18th, and September 13th.

While other Universities nationwide make vaccination mandatory for students and staff, Northwest doesn't have it mandatory, but the drawing is a way to give back to those students who make that decision.

"I absolutely believe this will drive more students to get vaccinated," said Byland.

"I mean that's part of this right, we want to be able to give back to our students who are doing the great thing that's gonna help all of us have a great campus experience," said Dawe.