Masks will be required indoors at Northwest Missouri State University

(MARYVILLE, Mo) Due to the rise in cases of the Delta Variant and the low number of COVID-19 Vaccinations in the area, Northwest Missouri State University Campus Officials have decided to reinstate the indoor mask mandate for the start of the new school year.

"The masks would be the best way that we could insure student learning and success,” said the Emergency Manager at Northwest, Amanda Cullen. “We’re not just looking at National recommendations. We’re looking at the data that comes out of our state, our county, as well as our city”

School leaders deciding to follow the CDC's recommendation that everyone will be required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status, despite earlier saying those vaccinated wouldn't need to wear a mask.

“When they changed their recommendation, that’s when we started looking at our date and look at what was happening in our state and within our county and we adjusted accordingly,” said Cullen.

Cullen says they will stay up to date with the amount of cases to see if the mandate should change at any point.

“We will be re-evaluating that on a regular basis. I could honestly say weekly, it will be more often than that,” said Cullen.

While students and staff agree that they want to be on campus for the school year, officials say this is the best way to insure safety while allowing everyone to return to campus.

"We want to provide that service that they’ve been asking for, faculty been asking for and move forward in the safest way possible,” said Cullen.