Northwest Missouri State University reports death of student

Northwest Missouri State University is reporting the death of a student Thursday evening.

Posted: Sep 23, 2021 10:57 PM
Posted By: Northwest Missouri State University

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University is mourning one of its students who was found deceased in his on-campus residence Thursday evening.

The student, Samuel H. Davis, 19, was found inside his room at Millikan Hall. No foul play is suspected.

He was a first-year radiologic science major from Lee’s Summit, Missouri, and he was employed as a student security officer with the University Police Department.

The University reminds students needing counseling assistance or referrals to contact Wellness Services at 660.562.1348 or University Police at 660.562.1254 outside of regular business hours. Counselors are assisting residents at Millikan Hall.

Employees needing counseling assistance should contact the Office of Human Resources at 660.562.1127 or the University employee assistance program at 800.964.3577. A county counseling support line also is available to all members of the Northwest community at 888.279.8188.

It was another cool start this morning with temperatures starting out in the lower 40s. This afternoon we warmed up close to average with highs back in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. The warm up will continue on Friday with many areas making it into the lower 80s. A weak cold front will move through Friday evening cooling temperatures back into the upper 70s on Saturday. Temperature will really start to warm up Sunday into next week with highs in the upper 80s near 90. Sunny and dry conditions look to continue at least for the next 7 days.
