Northwest Missouri State University to reinstate indoor mask mandate

The mandates go for all indoor areas for students, employees and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

Posted: Aug 6, 2021 2:46 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University will be reinstating mask mandates for all indoor areas effective Friday, August 13.

According to a statement from Northwest, the mandates are being temporarily reinstated due to the volatility of the Delta variant and low vaccination rates in the region.

Face covering will be required at all times, regardless of distance, physical barriers or vaccination status in all classrooms, labs; the Wellness Center; Horace Mann Laboratory School and the Phyllis and Richard Leet Center for Children and Families, including its new infant and toddler care area; and Safe Ride vehicles.

The university is continuing to urge students and employees to get vaccinated.

Vaccination appointments are available for employees as well as students by calling Wellness Services at 660-562-1348, the Nodaway County Health Department at 660-562-2755 or Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville at 660-562-2525 or visit www.vaccines.gov for other locations offering the vaccine.

Temperatures will be warming up slightly every day as we head into the weekend, with today's high temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values nearly reaching 100. Humidity levels will also be increasing today. Clear skies tonight with lows in the lower 70s. Chances for thunderstorms return Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the 90s this weekend, with even more intense heat continuing into next week.
