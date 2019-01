Northwest Missouri State University will close campus Tuesday night due extreme cold

**Wind Chill Warning is in effect for Buchanan, Andrew, DeKalb, Caldwell, Clinton, Gentry, Worth, Holt, Nodaway and Atchison Counties (MO) & Doniphan County (KS) from 6 p.m. Tuesday through Noon Wednesday. Dangerous wind chills of -25 to-35 are expected. **Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Platte County in NW Missouri and Atchison County in NE Kansas from 6 p.m. Tuesday through Noon Wednesday. Dangerous wind chills of -15 to -25 are expected.

