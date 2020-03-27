Northwest Missouri State campaign raising funds for students impacted by COVID-19

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) The University of Northwest Missouri State has launched a campaign to directly assist students in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bearcats Helping Bearcats Campain was launched Tuesday evening to support two previously established efforts: the Pay it Forward Fund and the Bearcat Food Pantry.

While Northwest students have converted to online learning for the remainder of the semester, many students are impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The students are facing obstacles such as loss of income, changes in their housing arrangements, and other restrictions.

“This is a challenging time for students at Northwest and across the world,” Northwest President Dr. John Jasinski said. “Generously, but not surprisingly, members of the Bearcat family have reached out to ask how they can help our students in need. The response from Bearcat Nation has been swift and heartwarming.”

According to the Northwest news release, more than $13,000 has been collected for the campaign.

“Earlier this week, I spoke with a student from St. Louis who did not have the gas money or resources to pick up her hall items, refrigerator, clothing and such,” Amee Wilmes, an assistant director in the Office of Scholarships and Financial Assistance and a Pay It Forward Committee member. “This is exactly the kind of situation the Pay It Forward Fund was created for.”

"When we hear those stories when we actually change their trajectory in their life, it really makes it all worthwhile," Dr. Matt Backer Vice President of Student Affairs added.

To donate to the Bearcats Helping Bearcats Campain, visit https://www.nwmissouri.edu/alumni/giving/bearcatshelpingbearcats.htm

To learn more about the Pay it Forward Fund, including how to apply for funds, visit http://www.nwmissouri.edu/studentaffairs/payitforward/

For information and questions regarding on how Northwest Missouri is addressing COVID-19, visit https://www.nwmissouri.edu/alert/coronavirus.htm