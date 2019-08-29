Northwest Missouri lawmaker announces run for governor

(CAMERON, Mo.) Rep. Jim Neely, R-Cameron, announced he is challenging incumbent Gov. Mike Parson in the 2020 primary election. The state lawmaker announced his candidacy Wednesday.

Neely has represented Clinton and Caldwell counties and parts of Clay and Ray counties in the Missouri House since 2012.

The Republican is also a practicing physician at Cameron Regional Medical Center. The lawmaker is a U.S. Army veteran, a member of the American Legion and he served on the Cameron School Board for 10 years.