Northwest Missouri nationally recognized for university covid response

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University is being recognized for the campus covid-19 response during the 2020-2021 academic year.

The university will receive the 2021 American Association of State Colleges and Universities Excellence and Innovation Award for campus pandemic response in the rural category.

Northwest implemented an emergency response team and ‘Green Teams’ of more than 100 students and staff working to mitigate protocols and prevent the spread of Covid-19 throughout campus.

"It was a lot," said Lt. Amanda Cullin who worked on the Emergency Response Team. "It was a lot of great team work, and it was a lot of people stepping up doing jobs they wouldn't normally be doing during that time of year."

The university created 13 'Green Teams' to tackle certain aspects of campus life during the pandemic, not knowing their hard work would be nationally recognized.

"When going into this pandemic, we weren't thinking, 'oh, you know, how can we be recognized for this?' It was just how efficient the teams worked together and did well and then after the fact, we were like, 'maybe people want to know our processes, right?' said Cullin.

Throughout the pandemic, Northwest worked with the on-campus wellness center and local health department including Mosaic to help provide faculty and students covid testing, vaccines when made available, and to follow proper protocols when exposed to the virus.

"As far as 'did we have data and did we use? Absolutely.' And we had Northwest data as well for isolation and quarantine. We had a residential hall setup for isolation and quarantine. So we had those numbers as well as working closely with the county and the state," said Cullin. "Everybody just wanted it to be a successful and healthy environment."

The full release of the award can be read here.

The university provides full access to protocols and updated numbers on their website.

Northwest will accept the 2021 AASCU Excellence and Innovation Award for Campus Pandemic Response in the rural category at the national AASCU conference in November or December of 2021.