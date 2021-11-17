Northwest Missouri placed under state hotspot advisory for COVID-19

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Northwest Missouri is now a hotspot for COVID-19, again.

Tuesday, seven counties in Northwest Missouri have been placed under a state advisory for viral spread. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services issued the advisory for Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Gentry, Harrison, Holt and Nodaway.

“It tells us what we already knew: that our cases are going up,” said Debra Bradley, St. Joseph Health Director.

Over the past 14 days, those seven counties have reported an increase in new coronavirus cases while most of the state has seen new cases drop off.

The St. Joseph Health Department said numbers indicate the region likely approaching its third wave of the pandemic, but pointing a finger as to why that is, isn't easy.

“We don’t know exactly because it is so widespread,” said Bradley.

However, Bradley said taking a look at the region's low vaccination numbers is a start.

The hotspot advisory shows Harrison County with the lowest vaccinations at 30.2% and Atchison County with the highest at 49.7%. All seven counties fall short of Missouri's rate at 50.4%.

“We’d like to see more people vaccinated and hopefully now that the younger kiddos have been approved for vaccine, that will help minimize the spread, especially in that population,” said Bradley.

As the holiday season kicks off next week, health experts anticipate COVID-19 numbers to rise.

The St. Joseph Health Department said we all should be able to celebrate with loved ones this year, just do it safely. .

“We all want to be with our loved ones for the holiday season. It’s completely understandable, but there are some things we can do such as wear a mask, get vaccinated and wash your hands,” said Bradley.

