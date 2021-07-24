Clear
Northwest Missouri radio station marks 50 years

KXCV-FM signed on the air in January 1971.

Posted: Jul 24, 2021 11:33 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) A Maryville radio station is celebrating a big milestone today.

50 years ago KXCV-FM signed on the air in its current form.

The overall history of the station dates back to the early 1940s according to station manager John Coffey. It was originally located in the Administration Building at Northwest Missouri State University.

A celebration was held near the campus Saturday which marked a notable event in the station's history.

Today, the station is an affiliate of National Public Radio and continues to be a jumping-off point for students in communication fields at the college.

KXCV-FM can be heard in parts of Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, and Kansas.

