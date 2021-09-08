Northwest Missouri school districts face issues with school food supplies

(FAUCETT, Mo.) A shortage of delivery drivers, warehouse workers, and food supplies is causing school districts across Missouri to make do.

Here in Northwest, Missouri, at least 19 districts superintendents say they are dealing with issues with food supplies and deliveries. Many say they are adjusting their menus on the fly in order to keep school meals as normal as possible.

“We’re in our first week of school, everything is going great, and then it’s like, ‘hey, our truck didn’t make it,’” said Jay Albright, superintendent for Mid-Buchanan School District. “Our kids have been super flexible because menus are changing at the drop of a hat.”

Mid-Buch. received its first full delivery truck Wednesday morning. Until this point, the staff has made supplies stretch with shopping trips to local grocery stores and limiting student lunch menus to one cold and one hot option.

Stewartsville School District is also limiting its entrees to two options. Additionally, the district had to get creative to make sure it had enough milk and juice when deliveries dwindled.

“Milk deliveries have become an issue. They’re short drivers so we’re getting two deliveries a week instead of what we’d really prefer which would be three,” said Michael Stephenson, superintendent for Stewartsville. “Fortunately we’ve had a milk cooler around in the district for probably 25-30 years that was in storage so we were able to pull it out clean it up, repair it so that gave us our extra storage for milk.”

Stewartsville and Mid-Buchanan aren’t the only districts struggling. We reached out to the 57 school districts in the northwest region. Of the district superintendents who responded, two-thirds said they were dealing with food supply issues.

Many of the superintendents we spoke to said they did not blame their suppliers.

“Opaa! had let us know in the mid-summer that shortages would be coming so we began stockpiling and making preparations. “It’s not so much of a supply issue for them. It’s more of a delivery issue.” Stephenson said.

Opaa! is one of the companies Missouri and Kansas school districts order food supplies from. The company provided a statement about its supply and delivery issues which reads in part, “Food shortages, coupled with COVID-related quarantines and a limited supply of warehouse workers and delivery truck drivers, have resulted in delivery delays, product substitutions, and other challenges. But they have NOT changed our commitment to making high-quality, nutritious breakfasts and lunches available each day at no cost to every student we serve.”

Here’s where local districts stand and what information superintendents provided:

ANDREW COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Savannah R-3

The Savannah School District acknowledged it’s a very real concern for its schools and the food service department but spokesperson Jess Gillett said the district was not interested in providing any further comment on the subject at this time.

North Andrew

The District did not respond to KQ2’s request for information.

ATCHISON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Rockport

Superintendent Ethan Sickels says the Rockport School District was dealing with some food supply challenges but felt Opaa was doing a wonderful job at making sure students in the district were fed and fed well.

Fairfax

The District did not respond to KQ2’s request for information.

Tarkio

The District did not respond to KQ2’s request for information.

BUCHANAN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Buchanan County

Superintendent Travis Dittemore said the district had only experienced a limited set of issues related to commodity deliveries. He said, “We’ve had to adjust menus a couple of times due to this but have had plenty of notice in order to do so.”

East Buchanan

Superintendent John Newell said, “We have been made aware of nationwide food shortages that may affect our menu. Our food service provider has taken steps to make sure we have enough nutritious meals daily, but sometimes have to adjust planned menu offerings based on unavailable items.”

Mid-Buchanan

Superintendent Jay Albright says, “Our food service company, Opaa!, is doing a great job of responding by "beating the pavement" to find supplies elsewhere. The immediate impact is that our food service company is now only able to offer one hot option and one cold option each day for lunch. Normally, they would be able to provide multiple hot options along with a cold option.”

St. Joseph

The District did not respond to KQ2’s request for information.

CALDWELL COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Braymer

The District did not respond to KQ2’s request for information.

Breckenridge

Superintendent Brent Skinner said the food provider just notified the district this week that some items are in short supply.

Cowgill

The District did not respond to KQ2’s request for information.

Hamilton

The District did not respond to KQ2’s request for information.

Kingston

Superintendent Andrea Hieronymus said the district was not experiencing school food supply issues at this time.

Mirabile C-1

Building Administrator Linda Storey said, “We are experiencing some issues with our food supply. I believe it is mostly due to our provider getting limited shipments.” Mirabile does not use Opaa. Instead, it contracts with Graves out of Jefferson City for its bulk orders.

Storey said in addition to food supply issues, the district’s commodities through DESE have been delayed.

New York

The District did not respond to KQ2’s request for information.

Polo

The District did not respond to KQ2’s request for information.