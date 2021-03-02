Clear
Northwest Missouri vaccination clinics to deliver Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

The FDA has authorized the Johnson & Johnson COVD-19 vaccine for emergency use for people 18 years of age and older.

Posted: Mar 2, 2021 4:13 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in northwest Missouri will offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Harrison County Health Department is hosting a mass vaccination clinic in Bethany on Saturday, March 6 at 3400 Bulldog Ave. for those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B - Tier 1 and 2 of the state's vaccination plan, which includes people over 65 and those with certain health conditions.

The clinic will offer the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. You must be registered to receive the vaccine. You can sign-up at https://form.jotform.com/210544499079162.

VA EASTERN KANSAS HEALTH CARE SYSTEM

The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System which includes St. Joseph's Community Based Outpatient Clinic will provide the new Johnson & Johnson to local veterans enrolled in VA Health Care.

The shots will be given at the clinic from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 to veterans who have already been scheduled to receive the new vaccine.

Another warm and sunny day with temperatures making it into the mid 60s on Wednesday. It will not be as windy on Wednesday but still the winds will stay out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Winds will stay calm on Thursday but temperatures will stay above average in the 60s. Warm and dry conditions will continue through the rest of the week into the weekend with temperatures above average in the upper 50s and 60s.
