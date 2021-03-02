Northwest Missouri vaccination clinics to deliver Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Two COVID-19 vaccination clinics in northwest Missouri will offer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Harrison County Health Department is hosting a mass vaccination clinic in Bethany on Saturday, March 6 at 3400 Bulldog Ave. for those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B - Tier 1 and 2 of the state's vaccination plan, which includes people over 65 and those with certain health conditions.

The clinic will offer the single-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. You must be registered to receive the vaccine. You can sign-up at https://form.jotform.com/210544499079162.

VA EASTERN KANSAS HEALTH CARE SYSTEM

The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System which includes St. Joseph's Community Based Outpatient Clinic will provide the new Johnson & Johnson to local veterans enrolled in VA Health Care.

The shots will be given at the clinic from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 to veterans who have already been scheduled to receive the new vaccine.

The FDA has authorized the Johnson & Johnson COVD-19 vaccine for emergency use for people 18 years of age and older.