Northwest University Police investigating an alleged sexual assault

The Northwest Missouri State University Police department received a report of an alleged sexual assault Tuesday morning.

Posted: Jan. 23, 2019 11:30 AM

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)

According to Police Chief Clarence Green, the assault was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday. 

Green said the accused was taken into custody following the report. 

The alleged sexual assault took place on Saturday, Jan. 19. 

Green said there is an active investigation.


