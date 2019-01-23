(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— The Northwest Missouri State University Police department received a report of an alleged sexual assault Tuesday morning.
According to Police Chief Clarence Green, the assault was reported at 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Green said the accused was taken into custody following the report.
The alleged sexual assault took place on Saturday, Jan. 19.
Green said there is an active investigation.
Related Content
- Northwest University Police investigating an alleged sexual assault
- Northwest police investigating alleged sexual assault
- Northwest campus police investigating on-campus sexual assault
- Man Arrested Following Abduction, Sexual Assault Investigation
- MWSU Hosts Sexual Assault Survivor Art Exhibit
- Northwest Runs Past Missouri Western
- Northwest Fraternity House Shuts Down
- Northwest Baseball Struggles in Kearney
- Northwest Names Interim Athletic Director
- Severe Weather Hits Northwest Missouri
Scroll for more content...