Northwest University recommends masks indoors for all faculty and students

Northwest University updated its mask policy Wednesday and now recommends all faculty and students to wear masks indoors ahead of the upcoming fall semester.

According to the new policy, face coverings will be recommended indoors on the Northwest campus, regardless of vaccination status. If a student or staff member is unvaccinated, the University requires the individual to wear a face covering.

"The University requires face coverings for all unvaccinated individuals as well as for all individuals who enter the Wellness Center, Horace Mann Laboratory School and use public transportation, including Safe Rides," according to the University website.

The University updated its guidance following the recent announcement and recommendations issued by the CDC. Reversing its earlier policy recommendation, the agency advises that vaccinated and unvaccinated people resume wearing face coverings indoors in areas of the county where infection rates are at a high level.

