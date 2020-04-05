Clear
Northwest announces 3 employees exposed to coronavirus

All three are under self-quarantine.

Posted: Apr 5, 2020 4:34 PM

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) In an email to the Northwest Missouri State University community Sunday, the university announced two Northwest employees have said they were exposed to Coronavirus while another employee has tested positive for the virus.

According to the release, two of the Northwest employees who have been working on campus during the restricted access period were exposed while interacting with another person outside of Missouri. 

The third employee has self-disclosed a positive test. 

All three employees have enacted a self-quarantine. 


