Northwest announces it will postpone spring graduation

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University announced it is postponing its spring commencement ceremonies as a result of restrictions placed on social gatherings and to protect the health and safety of its community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northwest was set to host its annual spring commencement ceremonies May 8-9. More than 920 Northwest students are projected to complete bachelor’s degrees, master’s degrees or certificates through the University this spring.

“We know our students look forward to our commencement ceremonies – and, in fact, we know that more than 80 percent of our graduates participate in Northwest’s commencement ceremonies, which is higher than the national average,” President Dr. John Jasinski said in an email to students. “I truly believe Northwest’s commencement ceremonies are special, and we do it right. We also care deeply about our graduates and want to provide you with the celebration you deserve for achieving an important milestone that only about one-third of the population can claim.”

Although plans are still being finalized, the University is considering moving the spring commencement ceremonies toward a summer date. Graduates who cannot participate in a rescheduled ceremony may be allowed to participate in winter commencement ceremonies in December.

Northwest will provide more information about its plans for the rescheduled commencement ceremonies at it becomes available.