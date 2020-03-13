Northwest moving all classes online, starting March 23 due to coronavirus

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) – In the wake of the federal government and the state of Missouri declaring states of emergencies today, Northwest Missouri State University is moving all classes to an online-only format, beginning Monday, March 23, to help protect the health and safety of its students and employees from the spread of COVID-19.

Classes already being delivered in an online-only format will resume as previously scheduled on Monday, March 16. Additionally, all student organizations and external events on campus are canceled through Sunday, April 5.

The University has encouraged students to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Students may return to campus, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, March 14, to retrieve belongings such as laptops and textbooks. Students needing on-campus housing due to employment or because they have no other viable options may return to their residence hall at 8 a.m. Saturday. Campus Dining will open with limited services.

Students and employees who have traveled internationally or are showing symptoms of COVID-19, should not visit the Northwest campus and should self-quarantine for 14 days. Individuals with questions about their health should contact their medical provider.

The campus remains open and operational. University employees are being asked to report to work as normal at this time.

“This is truly a unique situation that, as we have seen, is evolving in unpredictable ways,” Northwest President Dr. John Jasinski said earlier this week. “As Bearcats, we will continue to adapt and ask that you continue to demonstrate what it means to be a Bearcat by learning, connecting, caring, practicing civility and showing pride in Northwest.”

The Horace Mann Laboratory School and the Phyllis and Richard Leet Center for Children and Families, located on the Northwest campus, will open as normal on Monday, March 23, in alignment with the Maryville R-II School District.



At this time, there are no confirmed coronavirus cases with impacts on the Northwest campus. The University has activated a webpage with additional information and resources about its response to the outbreak at www.nwmissouri.edu/alert/coronavirus.htm.

This news release was provided to KQTV by Northwest Missouri State University. More information can be found on the University Media Center website.