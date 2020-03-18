Clear
Northwest moving courses online for remainder of semester

Out of an abundance of caution to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 and in an effort to limit academic disruptions for students, faculty and staff through the remainder of the semester, Northwest Missouri State University is moving all courses online for the remainder of its spring semester.

Posted: Mar 18, 2020 7:30 PM

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— Out of an abundance of caution to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 and in an effort to limit academic disruptions for students, faculty and staff through the remainder of the semester, Northwest Missouri State University is moving all courses online for the remainder of its spring semester.

Northwest classes that met in-person this spring are resuming online Monday, March 23. The campus remains open with limited operations.

The University is communicating with students who reside in residence halls about its move-out process as well as the institution’s refund process for housing and meal plans.

More information related to Northwest’s decision-making and operations will be provided as it becomes available.

At this time, there are no confirmed coronavirus cases with impacts on the Northwest campus.

Northwest continues to provide answers to frequently questions and resources related to COVID-19 at www.nwmissouri.edu/alert/coronavirus.htm.

