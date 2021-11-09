Northwest music professor invited to perform at Brazil music festival

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) An Assistant Professor of Music at Northwest Missouri State University is taking his talents to an international music festival.

Dr. Joseph Tomasso will perform a solo oboe and clarinet recital during the Rio-Winds 2021 Music Festival in Rio de Janeiro.

Tomasso will present the oboe piece on November 16 and clarinet on November 19 at the state court museum in Rio.

Rio-winds is part of the Musica no Museu series, the largest classical music series in Brazil.

Musica no Museu presents around 500 concerts each year and supports 2,500 musicians.

Tomasso will perform a preview of the recital with Dr. Jiwon Chi at noon on Friday at Northwest, the event is free and open to the public.