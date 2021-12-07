Northwest nursing program receives national recognition

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State's online nursing lands in the top 15 of accredited online nursing programs in the nation.

Recently, Northwest's RN to BSN program ranked #13 in the country on EduMed's annual list of 50 RN to BSN programs, previously ranking #20.

“Truly to make that mark and that ranking this early in the game is just amazing," said Brooke McAtee, the director of the online nursing program.

The 12 month program consists of 30 credits of seven week online courses, with the opportunity to join six times throughout the year.

Norhtwest's online nursing program is geared towards nurses who are already in the working field, with the opportunity to further their educaiton at the student's own pace.

“They always want you to do better," said Abigail Bibly, a former student of the RN to BSN and Master's program. "They want to make sure you’re fulfilling your goal and if you weren’t they wanted to help you fulfill your goal.”

Bibly credits the program to working with her schedule, giving her the opportunity to take a break from courses need be. The most empartive moment for Abigail during the program was working in the ER during the height of the pandemic, and seeking help from her online professors to push her through the tough times.

“It was especially helpful when we were dealing with our high-spiking covid numbers at the hospital because I was kinda hitting like a lull of depression and Brooke was really helping push me through that," said Bibly, who currently works in the Emergency Department at Mosaic Life Care.

Graduating from the RN to BSN program and the newly added Master's in Nursing program at Northwest, Bilby currently works in the emergency department at Mosaic Life Care and says her time at Northwest has carried over to her current position.

"I think it kind of gives me an edge at times because I can think outside of the box," said Bilby "Working in an emergency room, you're always wondering what's going to come through the door next and where we're going to put those patients. Having that edge of thinking, okay, this is how we need to do this, I think it just made me think more in-depth on things."

The highly-ranked program consisting of about 50-60 students, aims to be student-driven, focusing on learning, education and leadership skills post clinicals.

"Even though they are online professionals," said McAtee. "They are working nurses wanting to continue that degree, we don’t let it go the fact that they still need us as instructors and be able to reach out, and we want them to succeed as much they want to succeed.”

After relaunching the nursing program to online in 2018, Northwest has additionally added an online master's degree program for nursing in the fall of 2020.

More information about the nursing programs at Northwest Missouri State can be found here.