Northwest outlasts Northern state in OT in regional championship to advance to the Elite Eight

The Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball team beat Northern State University in overtime Tuesday night in a thriller 91-86 to advance to the NCAA men's Division II Elite Eight.

Posted: Mar 17, 2021 12:54 AM
Updated: Mar 17, 2021 1:00 AM

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball team beat Northern State University in overtime Tuesday night in a thriller 91-86 to advance to the NCAA men's Division II Elite Eight.

Northwest overcame an 11-point deficit with 3:01 to play to send the game into overtime against Northern State University to advance to the program’s fifth Elite Eight.

Junior Trevor Hudgins scored 27 of 29 points in the second half and overtime. Hudgins buried 4-of-6 three-pointers in the victory.
Northwest shot 50.8% from the field, including 61.5% in the second half.

Northwest failed to make a three-pointer in the first half – the first time since Nov. 3, 2018 also against Northern State.

The Elite Eight is set for March 24-27 in Evansville, Indiana. The bracket will be reseeded by the NCAA Division II men’s basketball committee and released later.

Tuesday will be a cloudy day with temperatures in the lower 50s across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Clouds will slowly start to break up late this afternoon, possibly giving us a few peaks of sunshine. Rain chances will increase overnight into Wednesday with the possibility for a few thunderstorms. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times on Wednesday. Rain chances will linger into Thursday morning before starting to exit our area. Conditions will start to dry out and warm up Friday into the weekend.
