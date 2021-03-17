Northwest outlasts Northern state in OT in regional championship to advance to the Elite Eight

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Northwest Missouri State men’s basketball team beat Northern State University in overtime Tuesday night in a thriller 91-86 to advance to the NCAA men's Division II Elite Eight.

Northwest overcame an 11-point deficit with 3:01 to play to send the game into overtime against Northern State University to advance to the program’s fifth Elite Eight.

Junior Trevor Hudgins scored 27 of 29 points in the second half and overtime. Hudgins buried 4-of-6 three-pointers in the victory.

Northwest shot 50.8% from the field, including 61.5% in the second half.

Northwest failed to make a three-pointer in the first half – the first time since Nov. 3, 2018 also against Northern State.

The Elite Eight is set for March 24-27 in Evansville, Indiana. The bracket will be reseeded by the NCAA Division II men’s basketball committee and released later.