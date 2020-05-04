Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Northwest plans in-person classes for fall 2020

The fall semester is scheduled to begin on August 19.

Posted: May 4, 2020 10:13 AM
Posted By: KQ2

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University is preparing to hold face-to-face classes in the fall.

"Our intent is to be open on campus, in-person, for fall 2020," Northwest President Dr. John Jasinski said in a video message for students. "There are, of course, caveats to that, and it will not look the way it did even three months ago. We don't yet know all of the realities we may need to confront, but our teams are working diligently to protect student success and our people as we navigate this new normal."

The fall semester is scheduled to begin on August 19.

Northwest also announced plans to hold spring commencement ceremonies on Saturday, August 8 in Bearcat Arena.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 56°
Showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A couple of strong to severe storms are possible with hail and damaging winds being the main threats.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories