Northwest plans in-person classes for fall 2020

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State University is preparing to hold face-to-face classes in the fall.

"Our intent is to be open on campus, in-person, for fall 2020," Northwest President Dr. John Jasinski said in a video message for students. "There are, of course, caveats to that, and it will not look the way it did even three months ago. We don't yet know all of the realities we may need to confront, but our teams are working diligently to protect student success and our people as we navigate this new normal."

The fall semester is scheduled to begin on August 19.

Northwest also announced plans to hold spring commencement ceremonies on Saturday, August 8 in Bearcat Arena.