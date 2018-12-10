Northwest police investigating alleged sexual assault

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— The Northwest Missouri State University Police Department is investigating a report of a sexual assault Saturday.
According to an email sent out by the University, the University Police Department received a report of the sexual assault 2 p.m. Saturday.
The report said the assault allegedly occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the Tower Suites on the Northwest campus.
The email adds the assault occured within the victim's room with a male subject that was known to the victim.
