Northwest police investigating alleged sexual assault

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— The Northwest Missouri State University Police Department is investigating a report of a sexual assault Saturday.

According to an email sent out by the University, the University Police Department received a report of the sexual assault 2 p.m. Saturday.

The report said the assault allegedly occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the Tower Suites on the Northwest campus.

The email adds the assault occured within the victim's room with a male subject that was known to the victim.