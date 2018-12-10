Clear

Northwest police investigating alleged sexual assault

The Northwest Missouri State University Police Department received a report of a sexual assault Saturday.

(MARYVILLE, Mo.)— The Northwest Missouri State University Police Department is investigating a report of a sexual assault Saturday.

According to an email sent out by the University, the University Police Department received a report of the sexual assault 2 p.m. Saturday. 

The report said the assault allegedly occurred between 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the Tower Suites on the Northwest campus. 

The email adds the assault occured within the victim's room with a male subject that was known to the victim. 

The top weather story for this upcoming workweek will be the warming temperatures that will begin today. We are waking up to another cold morning in the upper teens to lower 20s. There also is little bit of patchy fog developing so you may need to take it a bit easy on the roads and leave a bit early if you do encounter some low visibility. Monday will be sunny but cold and below average with highs in the upper 30s.
