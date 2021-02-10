Northwest president finalist for same position at Minnesota State University, Mankato

(MANKATO, Minn.)— Northwest Missouri State University president John Jasinski is a finalist for the same position at Minnesota State University, Mankato, according to a report from The Mankato Free Press.

Jasinski is the 10th president of Northwest and started his presidency in 2009.

"We have such a special culture at Northwest, one with a secret sauce, focused on student success and with an incredibly talented and dedicated faculty and staff," Jasinski said in a statement to KQ2. "We are strategic, proud of our performance excellence, and have a strong footing moving forward. It is appropriate for me to explore new horizons at this time as I am quite optimistic about where Northwest is at in its life cycle. We continue to ‘bring it’ and disrupt from a position of strength. We are working as ‘Bearcats together’ in navigating toward the other side of the pandemic, realizing continued strong performance across the organization, delivering a refined strategic plan, and bringing the Forever Green campaign to a spectacularly strong close. Our core competencies of being safe, trusted, invested, and resourceful are hallmarks, and our brand is as strong as ever.

“Minnesota State, Mankato’s culture and focus on student success are similar, and the institution is primed for, as they say up north, ‘prodigious growth’ as it, too, enjoys strong performance and is known as a sector leader. This is but a step in the process and, whatever the outcome, Denise and I will continue our ongoing focus on uplifting Northwest and the communities we serve through a team-based environment. We’ll do so with unceasing energy, passion, and integrity.”

This Jasinski's second stint at Northwest, as he worked at the institution from 1986 until 2001 as a faculty member, department chair, and associate provost.