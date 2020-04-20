Noyes Home in need of masks for both children and staff

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Executive director Chelsea Howlett said she was amazed at the response in donations of kids masks, they are still in need of adult sized masks for staff.

"I am just so grateful for everybody out there," Howlett said. "Some of our board members are making them but a lot of our donors are like 'this is easy, we can make this happen.'"

If you would like to donate masks to the Noyes Home, they can be dropped off at the front door or shipped to 801 North Noyes Blvd. from 8 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday.