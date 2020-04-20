(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Executive director Chelsea Howlett said she was amazed at the response in donations of kids masks, they are still in need of adult sized masks for staff.
"I am just so grateful for everybody out there," Howlett said. "Some of our board members are making them but a lot of our donors are like 'this is easy, we can make this happen.'"
If you would like to donate masks to the Noyes Home, they can be dropped off at the front door or shipped to 801 North Noyes Blvd. from 8 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday.
Related Content
- Noyes Home in need of masks for both children and staff
- Tactical Foam Warfare Fundraiser for Noyes Home
- Fan Night Raises Thousands for the Noyes Home
- Free flu shots for donations to Noyes Home
- Mustangs to host Santa Rally; help Noyes Home
- Woodworkers create thousand-dollar piece for Noyes Home Fundraiser
- Noyes tennis courts brand new again
- Two Separate Traffic Incidents Occurred on Noyes Wednesday Morning
- Mask use now recommended by CDC, local health care staff and doctors
- Two SUVs crash at intersection of Noyes Blvd. and Jules St.
Scroll for more content...