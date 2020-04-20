Clear
Noyes Home in need of masks for both children and staff

The executive director of the Noyes Home put up a Facebook post asking for masks for both children and the 75 adults who work there.

Posted: Apr 20, 2020 10:49 AM
Updated: Apr 20, 2020 10:56 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Executive director Chelsea Howlett said she was amazed at the response in donations of kids masks, they are still in need of adult sized masks for staff. 

"I am just so grateful for everybody out there," Howlett said. "Some of our board members are making them but a lot of our donors are like 'this is easy, we can make this happen.'"

If you would like to donate masks to the Noyes Home, they can be dropped off at the front door or shipped to 801 North Noyes Blvd. from 8 AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday.

