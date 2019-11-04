Noyes tennis courts brand new again

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) -- It might be toward the end of the tennis season, but once the weather gets nice again, players will have some new courts to play on in St. Joseph.

On Monday, the city officially celebrated the completion of the total renovation of the 12 courts at the Noyes Tennis Complex

Over the course of the spring and summer, the old, beat up cement was removed and replaced with a new, smooth surface.

There are hopes now that with the Noyes courts looking brand new again, the city will again be able to draw some U.S. Tennis Association events back to the city like in years past.

"We could have done a surface renovation on all of the courts but that wouldn't have gotten to the root of the problem without doing a full demoliton and reconstruction," said Chuck Kempf, director of the St. Joseph Parks & Rec department.

In addition to the 12 courts at the Noyes complex being renovated, the city also repaired courts at Hyde Park and the Norhtside Sports Complex.

The work at Noyes cost $1.4 million and was the final project from the last Community Improvement Project tax that voters passed in 2013.