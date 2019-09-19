Numerous rock trucks in Mound City cause noisy nuisance

(MOUND CITY, Mo.) For the past several months, rock trucks have been up and down US Hwy 59, each carrying large rocks to fill levees weakened by this year’s flooding.

Hwy 59 is the main route through downtown Mound City, people who live and work there say "It's rather noisy they come and go 24/7," Marci Gillis, Building manager, Rogers Pharmacy said.

People who work in the small town say the trucks are constantly driving through the downtown area, creating gridlock.

"They go through town, they use the interstate," Jim Krueger, board president, Mound City city council said. " It's just a lot of heavy truck traffic right now."

Locals said the size and weight of the trucks make it difficult for other traffic to maneuver around them, they said they have concerns over pedestrian safety including school children, and the elderly crossing the street.

Aside from Interstate 29, the roads that run through the Mound City area aren’t meant to support the weight of large hauling trucks.

Locals said potholes and pavement shifting are just some of the telltale signs of wear and tear. These conditions pose a concern not just for smaller vehicles, but also for pedestrian traffic locals said.

Despite these problems, those in Mound City said they understood the need to fortify the levees in the area, and as long as the problem doesn’t get any worse, they’ll do their best to manage.

"We would like to see it come to an end," Gillis said. "We know that it needs to happen,"

People in Mound City said the repairs needed for the levees in Holt County could last into the new year.