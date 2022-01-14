Clear
Nurses demand safer work conditions

Posted: Jan 14, 2022 12:07 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) A group of Kansas City area nurses are demanding better work conditions saying staffing levels are so low it's become unsafe.

Here's what the group told KQ2 Thursday morning.

"I think it's starting to get to such a critical situation that we have to fix it. It has to be fixed,” Lisa Broeker, Research Medical Center Nurse said.

Nurses in the Kansas City area say it's time for change.

"We really need the hospital to provide us with more staffing,” Michael Evans, Research Medical Center Nurse said.

Protestors stood outside the Research Medical Center Thursday morning, saying they are so short-staffed things have become unsafe for everyone.

And they have been filing the reports to prove it.

"I can walk around the corner and see nurses in tears and that level of moral injury leads people to leaving this profession and not wanting to come back,” Evans said.

These nurses argue these issues have been going on for years, it's just now hitting a fever pitch.

"We've been warning our managers for years that these staffing practices were already unsafe and then since the pandemic started they've implemented staffing plans that call for fewer nurses per shift instead of more as a result nurses burn out and they are leaving in droves,” Broeker said.

With more than half of nurses at Menorah Hospital in Kansas and Research Medical in Missouri saying they are considering quitting because of it.

"We're exhausted. We are working as extra many shifts as we can. When we are here we are spread to thin. Our families are getting exhausted from putting up with us being exhausted,” Broeker said.

And these nurses say there is a solution, if hospitals will do it.

"Nurses are out there,” Evans said. "They have the money to hire nurses and provide a good working environment and that good work environment is what will keep nurses here."

During a KU Health System hosted conference call last week, hospital leaders said one of the main issues they saw with staffing was traveling nurse programs poaching staff.

