Open Door Food Kitchen holds fundraiser

Posted: Oct 20, 2021 6:21 PM
Updated: Oct 20, 2021 9:06 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Open Door Food Kitchen is holding a muffin fundraiser to help with the increase in meals needed.

Serving the community since 1984, the Open Door Food Kitchen is a non-profit that gives meals to the hungry 365 days a year in St. Joseph.

“Our volunteers prepare the lunch, they package it, and our staff who’s completely vaccinated hands them out,” said Marsha Rosenthal, President of the Board of Directors for Open Door Food Kitchen.

Lately more and more people have been coming to their door in need of food.

“We were serving maybe 175. As of this date we’re serving over 300, and we see lots of new faces every day,” said Rosenthal.

With a high demand for food and increased expenses due to the use of to-go packaging since the pandemic, the food kitchen is in need of funding. To fill this need, the food kitchen is holding a fundraiser with baked goods, just in time for fall.

“We've decided, since we have this beautiful kitchen, to tackle a muffin fundraiser,” said Rosenthal.

You can buy six muffins for $12, with four flavor choices of Banana Nut, Blueberry, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, or Pumpkin.

The open-door food kitchen is funded through donations, so support from the community is needed to keep their doors open.

Buying muffins aren't the only way you can help. You can also make a donation to the food kitchen, or donate your time as a volunteer here.

“The homeless are hurting, this whole city is hurting. So it’s time for people to step up and try to help each other,” said Charles Hill, who works with Open Door Food Kitchen.

You can order muffins by going to their website, or email Marsha Rosenthal at mdrose1111@yahoo.com or Allene Wood at allenewoodfk21@gmail.com and they will email you an order form.

All orders are due by Friday, November 5th and will be available for pickup on November 12th and 13th.

A few sprinkles will be possible through the morning and afternoon hours due to the cold front. Most of today will be dry and sunny with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will remain on the breezy side with gusts up to 25 mph. Highs will be in the 60s throughout the rest of the work week with dry and sunny conditions. Rain chances will start to increase overnight Saturday into Sunday. Conditions will start to dry out on Monday with highs back in the 70s.
