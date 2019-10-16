OSHA investigating worker death at AG Processing

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating a workplace death at AG Processing in St. Joseph.
The accident happened on Monday at AGP's facility on Lower Lake Road involving an AGP contractor.
Police identified the victim as 56-year-old Tony Wilson and say the accident was a fall that resulted in the death. Police have determined there is no foul play.
"It is an unfortunate incident," said AGP Vice President of Corporate Relations and Government Affairs Matt Caswell.
Caswell said the accident remains under investigation. No other details were given.
OSHA's investigation could take up to six months to complete.
