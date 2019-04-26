Oak Elementary students plant trees for Arbor Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Students at Oak Grove Elementary celebrated Arbor Day by planting trees with the mayor of St. Joseph, the Missouri Conservation Department, and the St. Joseph Tree Board.

Students had to first learn how to properly plant and care for trees before they could dig into the project. Chairman of the St. Joseph Tree Board, John Holland was there to help guide the elementary schoolers.

“Our future is here with these kids,” said Holland, “and if each one of them brings back something home and they say this is how we plane a tree and say this is how we are going to help the environment I'm all for it.”

Students planted two trees, donated by Early May Nursery & Garden Center and KCP&L, by the playground; one sugar maple tree and one oak tree.

Experts say the trees are expected to grow between 40 to 65 feet tall and will help shade the school's playground.

Mayor Bill McMurray declared April 26th, 2019 as Arbor Day in St. Joseph. A date selected because it is the City's 26th year celebrating Arbor Day and it's also the 26th year St. Joseph has been recognized as one of the National Arbor Day Foundation's “Tree City USA.”

Oak Grove Elementary registered the two trees with the state of Missouri. The elementary school doing its part in helping the state reach its goal of planting one million trees by 2020.

To register a tree you have planted in Missouri this year, head over to plantmotrees.org.