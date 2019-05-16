Clear

Oak Grove graduates their preschool class of 2019

Preschoolers at Oak Grove Elementary had their graduation ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

Posted: May. 14, 2019 5:55 PM
Updated: May. 15, 2019 9:17 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)- It was a day of celebration for some youngsters and their families.

Students performed songs and dances as their parents watched and taking pictures. Then one by one, they each received their diploma.

For everyone, including their teachers, this was both a happy and bittersweet day.

"It really is. You get so attached to them. They've been with you all year. They really get into your heart and they stay there," said Teacher Susan Meyer. "There's also a few tears being shed today. But I'm happy for them. They've outgrown me. They are ready so it's exciting."

The graduates now will be back at st. Joseph schools as kindergartners.

Meyer added that there is no doubt that her little students will grow up and become successful adults.

