Oak Grove preschoolers adopt a family for Christmas

A couple of preschool classrooms at Oak Grove Elementary School in St. Joseph gave back to the community this holiday season.

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 9:05 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— A couple of preschool classrooms at Oak Grove Elementary School in St. Joseph gave back to the community this holiday season by adopting a family for Christmas. 

"Our classrooms—our kids really got into it," Teacher Nichole Furgison said. "They were making paper things all the time in the art area and just for us, it was a great experience, too."

The preschoolers surprised Community Action Partnership (CAP) representatives last week with a tree full of presents. 

"We knew we were going to come and get some gifts, but they went above what we thought they were going to do," Midtown Head Start coordinator Madeline Smith said. "I know the family is going to be very thankful for the food and gifts they all got."

This is the second year that Oak Grove preschool classrooms have adopted a family.

