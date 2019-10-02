Clear

Officer, civilians honored for saving suspect.

A St. Joseph police officer was recently recognized for saving a woman from the Missouri River earlier this summer.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This week's salute the badge honors a St. Joseph police officer who worked with civilians to help rescue a wanted woman from the Missouri River earlier this year.

On the evening of July 2nd, a woman jumped into the river in an attempt to evade police. 

With help from a civilian's boat, officer Tyson Seiter was able to reach the woman and eventually pull her out of the water.
Seiter says the rescue likely would not have been successful without the help of those civilians.

"The civilians that were there that day they did an exceptional job," Seiter said. "It was just a lot of people coming together to help somebody out who made a bad decision."

The St. Joseph Fire Department assisted the police with the rescue. 

