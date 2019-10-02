(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This week's salute the badge honors a St. Joseph police officer who worked with civilians to help rescue a wanted woman from the Missouri River earlier this year.
On the evening of July 2nd, a woman jumped into the river in an attempt to evade police.
With help from a civilian's boat, officer Tyson Seiter was able to reach the woman and eventually pull her out of the water.
Seiter says the rescue likely would not have been successful without the help of those civilians.
"The civilians that were there that day they did an exceptional job," Seiter said. "It was just a lot of people coming together to help somebody out who made a bad decision."
The St. Joseph Fire Department assisted the police with the rescue.
Related Content
- Officer, civilians honored for saving suspect.
- Community Honors Fallen Officers with Candlelight Vigil
- Six police officers honored at promotion ceremony
- US drone strike kills 16 civilians in Afghanistan, governor's spokesman says
- Suspect At-Large after Assaulting Multiple Officers
- Suspect charged in officer-involved shooting incident
- Suspect charged in shooting of Trenton Officer
- Atchison police officer credited for saving choking infant
- Community Honors Retired St. Joseph Police Officer at Benefit Dinner
- Community gathers to honor fallen law enforcement officers