Officer injured in overnight hit-and-run accident

A St. Joseph police officer sustained minor injuries following a hit-and-run accident Saturday night in St. Joseph.

Posted: Mar. 31, 2019 9:05 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The accident taking place at the intersection of S. 22nd St. and Messanie St. at around 11:58 p.m. Saturday.

The accident taking place at the intersection of S. 22nd St. and Messanie St. at around 11:58 p.m. Saturday.

According to the St. Joseph Police Department, an officer was driving southbound on S. 22nd St. and stopped at a red light at the intersection of Messanie St. A dark-colored four door vehicle then rear-ended the officer's vehicle and took off.

The officer was transported to Mosaic Life Care with minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at 816-238-TIPS.

