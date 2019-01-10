Investigation of an officer-involved shooting underway Thursday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Authorities are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in St. Joseph Thursday evening.

Police officers were called to the 1300 block of Garfield on reports of one person threatening to kill another. According to police, when officers arrived at the scene they commanded the suspect to stop but they wouldn't and appeared to be pulling out a gun.

SJPD Chief Chris Connally said at that's when the officers fired shots at the subject, hitting the person. The subject attempted to run but was caught.

The subject was transported to Mosaic Life Care for non-life threatening injuries.

Connally said they have found a firearm at the scene and have handed off the investigation to Missouri State Highway Patrol.

It's standard procedure for officer-involved shootings to pass to an independent agency to conduct an investigation and determine if the officer's actions were justified given the circumstances.

The officer was taken to SJPD headquarters to give an interview. Connally said it's also standard procedure for the officer to be put on administrative leave or assignment while MSHP handles the investigation.