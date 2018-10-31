Clear

One injured in officer-involved shooting in Atchison

An officer-involved shooting late Wednesday morning in Atchison leaves one person hospitalized.

Posted: Oct. 31, 2018 1:28 PM
Posted By: MSC News

(ATCHISON, Ks.) An officer involved shooting late Wednesday morning in Atchison leaves one person hospitalized.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson told MSC News no officers were hurt in the incident.

“It was shortly after 10:30 this morning when we had an officer respond to the area of 4th and L on an assist to utility companies. Once on scene, there was confrontation with a resident there. There were shots exchanged between the suspect and the officer. Other officers then responded to the scene. We are awaiting the arrival of the KBI to investigate the officer involved shooting.”

The name of the person hospitalized is not immediately made public.

The report of shots fired led to an alert from Benedictine College and other area schools.

However, Wilson said there is no threat to public safety.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Savannah
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 56°
Cameron
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 56°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
A pretty nice Halloween forecast is in the books for today. Temperatures will rise from the mid 40s into the upper 50s and lower 60s this afternoon under cloudy skies. Around trick-or-treat time, we should be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events