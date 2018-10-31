One injured in officer-involved shooting in Atchison

(ATCHISON, Ks.) An officer involved shooting late Wednesday morning in Atchison leaves one person hospitalized.

Atchison Police Chief Mike Wilson told MSC News no officers were hurt in the incident.

“It was shortly after 10:30 this morning when we had an officer respond to the area of 4th and L on an assist to utility companies. Once on scene, there was confrontation with a resident there. There were shots exchanged between the suspect and the officer. Other officers then responded to the scene. We are awaiting the arrival of the KBI to investigate the officer involved shooting.”

The name of the person hospitalized is not immediately made public.

The report of shots fired led to an alert from Benedictine College and other area schools.

However, Wilson said there is no threat to public safety.