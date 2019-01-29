(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph police officer named in a January shooting is the same officer involved in a 2017 deadly shooting.
St. Joseph police Tuesday released the name of the officer involved in the shooting on Jan. 10.
Police said Officer Brant Hutchison shot a suspect who appeared to be pulling out a gun during a disturbance call at 13th and Garfield.
The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police said Officer Hutchison remains on administrative duties. He has been with the department for more than four years.
Hutchison was also involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in October 2017.
Authorities said Hutchison was shot at by Samantha Hennard, 25, during a disturbance call on the 2100 block of 10th Street before he returned fire. Hennard was struck one time and died at the scene.
No charges were filed in the shooting.
Related Content
- Officer named in January shooting linked to 2017 deadly shooting
- No Charges in Deadly Officer-Involved Shooting
- Neighborhood reacts to deadly shooting
- Police identify victim in deadly shooting
- Suspect charged in deadly midtown shooting
- School District Talks Safety After Deadly School Shooting in Florida
- Police Identify Victim in Deadly Shooting on Lafayette Street
- New Details in Clinton Officer Shooting
- UPDATE: Man dies after officer-involved shooting
- Suspect charged in officer-involved shooting incident