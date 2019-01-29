Clear
Officer named in January shooting linked to 2017 deadly shooting

The officer remains on administrative duties.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 10:04 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph police officer named in a January shooting is the same officer involved in a 2017 deadly shooting.

St. Joseph police Tuesday released the name of the officer involved in the shooting on Jan. 10.

Police said Officer Brant Hutchison shot a suspect who appeared to be pulling out a gun during a disturbance call at 13th and Garfield.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Officer Hutchison remains on administrative duties. He has been with the department for more than four years.

Hutchison was also involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in October 2017.

Authorities said Hutchison was shot at by Samantha Hennard, 25, during a disturbance call on the 2100 block of 10th Street before he returned fire. Hennard was struck one time and died at the scene.

No charges were filed in the shooting.

