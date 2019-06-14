Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Update: Trenton police officer shot during prisoner transport Full Story

UPDATE: Trenton police officer shot during prisoner transport

A Trenton police officer has been shot in the town of Winston in Daviess County.

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 4:30 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2019 5:45 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) A Trenton police officer has been shot in the town of Winston in Daviess County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened at 3:08 p.m. while a Trenton Police Officer was transporting a prisoner on southbound U.S. 69. A struggle occurred inside the police vehicle and the officer was shot in the abdomen. Troopers say this is preliminary information as the investigation continues.

The condition of the officer is unknown at this time.

Stay with KQ2 for more updates to this story.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Overcast
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Tracking the potential for a few thunderstorms tonight with some producing hail, gusty winds, and heavy rainfall. The best chance for storms will be late tonight towards morning. Lows will be in the 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events