UPDATE: Trenton police officer shot during prisoner transport

(DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo.) A Trenton police officer has been shot in the town of Winston in Daviess County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened at 3:08 p.m. while a Trenton Police Officer was transporting a prisoner on southbound U.S. 69. A struggle occurred inside the police vehicle and the officer was shot in the abdomen. Troopers say this is preliminary information as the investigation continues.
The condition of the officer is unknown at this time.
Stay with KQ2 for more updates to this story.
