Officers complete crisis intervention team training

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Police departments across northwest Missouri now have a few more officers ready to handle unique crisis situations. Friday marked the final session for officers in the Northwest Missouri CIT Council training program. During the Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) Training, attendees go over alternative tactics to de-escalate a critical situation where a person with a mental disability or drug overuse issue is involved.

“Calls for check well being or calls for mental health crisis calls has risen quite tremendously,” NWMSU Police Department Lieutenant Anthony Williams said. “That‘s why we always send officers to the CIT training sessions.”

The CIT Council holds two training sessions a year. The training sessions are open to service members, first responders, city leaders, health care providers, and community service groups. This year, the board decided to bring in Choice of St. Joseph trainers to work with attendees.

Choices is a group that works with and advocates for those in the community with a developmental disability or mental illness. Prior to training, Choices invited officers to their facility to speak with community members who use their services. This was an opportunity for both parties to get to know each other and for those who use Choices services to express their concerns when interacting with police.

“It was really great for our clients to self-advocate for themselves, it was moving and I think it helped the offers gain more perspective,” said Lindsay Gilbert, a head trainer at Choices.

On Friday, each officer was given a mock situation where a Choices trainer played a person with a mental illness or a drug overdose issue. Officers had to de-escalate the situation they were in using the training techniques they worked on all week.

“We are sideliners to coach them through some questions they may have to give the best responses to the individuals in distress,” said Gilbert.

This training, CIT Council member and Northwest Community Health Liaison, Jen Gentry says keep everyone who is involved in the situation safer.

“When they respond to crisis calls in the community it helps provide them other tools that they can use to help engage that individual,” said Gentry.

Officers from Savannah, NWMSU, St, Joseph, Atchison, and Lathrop were in this round of CIT training. The CIT training is in April.