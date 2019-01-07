Officers identified in officer-involved shooting in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The names of the officers who were involved in a shooting connected to a man's death in St. Joseph have been released.

The officers involved in the shooting were identified as St. Joseph Police officer Matt Kneib, 17-year veteran, and SJPD officer Brett Sagel, 2-year veteran. The man who died was Christopher L. Kelly, 42.

The shooting took place at a home at 1007 S. 12th Street on Dec. 29. According to police, Kelley displayed a handgun to officers while they were on scene to execute an arrest warrant. Officers then fired on Kelley striking him several times. He was later pronounced dead at Mosaic Life Care. No officers received any injuries.

Kneib and Sagel have returned to work and are currently on administrative assignment.

Following the shooting, the Missouri State Highway Patrol was asked to step-in to investigate the circumstances leading up to Kelley's death. The incident remains under investigation.