Officers identified in officer-involved shooting in St. Joseph

The names of the officers who were involved in a shooting connected to a man's death in St. Joseph have been released.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2019 3:40 PM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2019 3:56 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

The officers involved in the shooting were identified as St. Joseph Police officer Matt Kneib, 17-year veteran, and SJPD officer Brett Sagel, 2-year veteran. The man who died was Christopher L. Kelly, 42.

The shooting took place at a home at 1007 S. 12th Street on Dec. 29. According to police, Kelley displayed a handgun to officers while they were on scene to execute an arrest warrant. Officers then fired on Kelley striking him several times. He was later pronounced dead at Mosaic Life Care. No officers received any injuries.

Kneib and Sagel have returned to work and are currently on administrative assignment. 

Following the shooting, the Missouri State Highway Patrol was asked to step-in to investigate the circumstances leading up to Kelley's death. The incident remains under investigation.

A few clouds have moved in this afternoon but they should move out by tonight. Overnight, expect decreasing clouds and low temperatures in the mid 30s. Winds will also increase from the west at 10-20 mph.
